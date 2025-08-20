National Guard military vehicle collides with civilian car in DC's Capitol Hill neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A military vehicle belonging to the D.C. National Guard crashed into a civilian car in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning, Fox News Digital has learned.

The crash comes amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington. The president announced plans Aug. 11 to deploy troops from the D.C. National Guard and to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department to address crime in the nation’s capital.

Washington’s fire department confirmed that a military vehicle collided with a civilian car and that one person was treated for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

"One of the two vehicles involved was a military vehicle," DC Fire spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "One person had to be extricated as a result of the crash and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash took place at 8th Street and North Carolina Ave SE."

The D.C. National Guard confirmed that one of its mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicle’s (MATV) was involved in the crash at approximately 6:14 a.m. local time and that the matter is under investigation.

"The five-vehicle convoy and a D.C. Metropolitan Police cruiser stopped and rendered aid to the civilian, who was transported via" emergency medical services, the D.C. National Guard said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This is currently undergoing an investigation. The D.C. National Guard and (Joint Task Force-DC) remains committed to the safety of our service members and the public."

Trump has mobilized 800 D.C. National Guard troops as part of his effort to reduce crime in Washington.

Likewise, other states have pledged to send their own National Guard troops to assist with the Trump administration’s effort to curb crime. National Guard troops from Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee have been tapped to join the Trump administration’s crackdown in Washington, and approximately 1,300 already have arrived in the nation’s capital.

The White House said that National Guard troops will protect federal assets, provide a "safe environment" for law enforcement officials and "provide a visible presence to deter crime."

"President Trump appreciates and welcomes additional assistance from local and state officials that want to join the operation to protect our cherished capital from dangerous criminals," a White House official said in a statement to Fox News Digital Tuesday. "As part of President Trump’s ongoing effort to make DC safe and beautiful, additional National Guard troops may be called in to Washington, D.C. — the National Guard’s role has not changed."