400 National Guard members descend upon DC; expanded crime crackdown expected Wednesday night

Around 400 D.C. National Guard members have reported for duty in the nation’s capital as of Wednesday afternoon in response to President Donald Trump’s directive to help make Washington "safe, clean and beautiful," a U.S. Army official told Fox News.

Hundreds more D.C. National Guard troops are expected to report for duty later Wednesday and Thursday, with a significantly higher presence on the ground Wednesday evening. By the end of the week, it is expected all 800 who have been activated will have reported for duty.

Law enforcement officials have made 103 arrests since Aug. 7, when Trump’s order to "federalize" D.C. and crack down on crime was announced and more law enforcement officers took to the streets.

Guardsmen were spotted rolling in on military vehicles near the National Mall Wednesday evening. Troops gathered at the D.C. armory before deploying near monuments and near a U.S. Park building in the crime-ridden neighborhood of Anacostia in southeast D.C.

In addition to sending in the Guard, Trump placed D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, using the Home Rule Act that allows him to do so for up to 30 days.

On Monday, federal and local authorities made 23 arrests , including suspects wanted for murder, gun offenses and other crimes. On Tuesday, they made 43 arrests, and 24 guns were seized.

While only 30 National Guard troops were on the ground Tuesday night, more than 1,450 participated in the operations, including 750 Metropolitan Police Department officers and federal law enforcement officers.

Beginning Wednesday night, the operations will be active around the clock rather than just evening hours.

The White House-led operation will not only tackle crime but also homelessness within the district. For those camping in D.C. federal parks under the National Park Service's jurisdiction, the options are to leave, go to a homeless shelter or go to jail.

Trump has described the federalization of the police as "Liberation Day in D.C.," declaring, "We're going to take our capital back."

Fox News' David Spunt and Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.