National Archives official will sit for inquisition by Oversight Republicans on Biden docs drama

A top official from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has agreed to sit for a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee regarding President Biden's handling of classified documents.

NARA general counsel Gary Stern will meet with the committee for the interview Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

The committee led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has demanded info from NARA, the Secret Service and the White House on the existence of classified documents from the time of President Biden's vice presidency that were recently uncovered.

Comer has vowed to keep pressing the Biden administration for answers on classified documents found in unsecured locations after the White House confirmed there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

"President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history, but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most," Comer recently told Fox News Digital.

GOP Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley are also putting pressure on the National Archives to provide "full transparency" on the documents drama.

In a letter Monday to NARA Acting Archivist Debra Wall, Johnson, R-Wis., and Grassley, R-Iowa, claim that the White House and NARA have been unresponsive to their ongoing investigation into Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings.

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed Tuesday he found documents marked as classified in his private Carmel, Indiana, home. His team immediately reported them to NARA.