No visitor logs exist for Biden's Wilmington home, site of classified doc discovery, WH Counsel's Office says

There are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House Counsel's Office said in a Monday statement.

Republicans on Capitol Hill demanded the visitor logs this weekend following revelations that Biden's lawyers had discovered a stash of classified documents inside the home's garage. While it is common practice to keep comprehensive visitor logs at the White House, Biden's lawyers say no such record exists for his home in Delaware.

"Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," the White House Counsel's Office told Fox News Digital on Monday. "But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

Biden is currently facing a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents after at least two stashes were found at his Wilmington home and a pro-Biden think tank in Washington, D.C.

The Secret Service also stated Sunday that while a detail is assigned to the home, they do not record visitors.

"We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, had demanded to see logs for the residence on Sunday.

"Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log," Comer wrote to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. "As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter on Thursday. He tapped Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, to discover "whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter."

The White House Counsel's Office searched Biden's two Delaware residences in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington last week after news of the first documents broke. White House lawyers say they immediately contacted the DOJ when they discovered the documents inside Biden's Wilmington garage. There has been no indication of what the documents contain or whether Biden or anyone else read them after he left office as vice president.

"Lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage," White House lawyers wrote in a Thursday statement. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

The White House says no documents were found at Biden's residence in Rehoboth Beach. Biden's administration has also arranged to deliver the documents to the DOJ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.