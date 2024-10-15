Nathan Wade grilled by House investigators probing Georgia Trump prosecution

Former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade left Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a marathon four-and-a-half hour grilling by House Judiciary Committee investigators.

Wade, whose legal team included former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, said little to reporters before, after and during his closed-door deposition. No lawmakers were seen entering or leaving the room.

"This is all I’m going to say – we gave our testimony, we cooperated and we are through," Barnes told reporters after the session.

Barnes said "yes" when asked if it was an effective meeting and "no" when asked by Fox News Digital if he expected to follow up with the committee.

Earlier, he had testy words for a reporter who asked whether Wade would plead the Fifth Amendment, responding tersely, "What crime has been committed here?"

The House Judiciary Committee has been seeking information on Wade’s relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating former President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump and 18 allies were indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 on charges including racketeering and conspiracy.

Wade was brought into that investigation by Willis as a special prosecutor, but stepped away after it was revealed he and Willis began a romantic relationship, which has since ended.

In a pair of letters published by the Republican majority on the committee on Monday night, Willis said Wade was instructed "not to answer any questions about his role in the election interference case or about any evidence in that case."

"The disclosure of such evidence may also interfere with ongoing proceedings, this is considered legally privileged and not subject to disclosure," Willis wrote.

The committee responded on X, saying, "What is she trying to hide?"

It’s one of several probes by House Republicans into Trump’s legal battles since he left office.

Both Willis and Wade have maintained that their relationship had nothing to do with the case and have accused Republicans of trying to unjustly interfere in the Fulton County probe.

Jordan, meanwhile, is probing whether U.S. tax dollars were used to help bankroll their relationship during the course of the Trump probe.

One of Trump’s co-defendants had sued to have Willis and Wade disqualified from the case, arguing their relationship presented a conflict of interest and that they financially benefited from the probe – which they have denied.

A Fulton County judge ruled in March that Willis could stay on the case if Wade was removed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the House Judiciary Committee for comment on Wade's deposition.