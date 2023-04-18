Nancy Pelosi campaign coughs up $7,500 after man sues over 'invasive' fundraising texts

The campaign of former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., paid $7,500 to an Illinois man who sued her campaign for violating federal robocalling laws.

The man, Jorge Rojas, sued Pelosi's campaign for $31,500 in October 2022, alleging that the campaign's frequent texts infringed on the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991. The legislation prohibits solicitors from contacting individuals who have signed onto the Do Not Call Registry, and it applies to text messages.

Rojas joined the Do Not Call Registry in 2008, but nevertheless received 21 texts from Pelosi's campaign between November 2021 and July 2022, according to Business Insider.

Rojas alleged that the texts displayed Pelosi's "malicious, intentional, willful, reckless, wanton and negligent disregard" of the law, and sought $1,500 worth of damages for each text.

MCCARTHY, TAIWANESE PRESIDENT MEET, DECLARE STRONG 'BOND' BETWEEN THE TWO NATIONS

A report filed by Pelosi's campaign with the Federal Elections Commission included an entry for $7,500 paid to Rojas on Feb. 21, 2023, with the listed purpose of "Settlement." According to Business Insider, Rojas officially moved to dismiss his lawsuit the following day.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Pelosi was a prodigious fundraiser throughout her decades in leadership of the House Democrats, raking in tens of million in donations for her and her Democratic colleagues.

CHINA WARNS HOUSE SPEAKER MCCARTHY DON'T 'REPEAT DISASTROUS PAST MISTAKES' BY MEETING TAIWAN PRESIDENT: REPORT

Pelosi stepped down from Democratic leadership following the 2022 election, however, and it is unclear whether she will continue to play a pivotal role in fundraising efforts. Pelosi took her successor, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on a tour to meet top Democratic donors in California early this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fundraising for party members is a major part of the leadership role in the House. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political machine raised some $500 million for his Republican colleagues in the midterm election cycle.

Fundraising texts and emails have become more and more common in recent years, with campaigns frequently capitalizing on the news of the day to solicit cash from their constituents.