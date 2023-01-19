Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Nancy Pelosi takes Hakeem Jeffries on tour of California's high-class Democrat donors

Pelosi long held a grip on House Democrats with her fundraising prowess

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slams 'extreme MAGA Republican right-wing agenda' Video

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slams 'extreme MAGA Republican right-wing agenda'

Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., reviewed the week in 'MAGA Republican land,' blasting GOP efforts to cut IRS funding, conduct oversight of the FBI, and protect babies born-alive after attempted abortions. 

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is giving Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries a crash course in high-level fundraising Thursday, taking him on a tour to meet California's wealthy Democratic donor class.

Pelosi's grip on the purse strings of top-shelf Democratic donors long played a key role in securing her leadership position among House Democrats. Now, retired from Democratic leadership, Pelosi is passing the torch to Jeffries, who was elected to replace her late last year.

The pair will hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles before Jeffries and the other new Democratic leaders, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, head to Seattle.

Fundraising for party members is a major part of the leadership role in the House. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political machine raised some $500 million for his Republican colleagues in the midterm election cycle, and Pelosi is no stranger herself to raking in tens of millions of dollars.

MCCARTHY SLAMS BIDEN FOR 'DIVIDING THE NATION' AHEAD OF SPEECH ASSAILING MAGA REPUBLICANS

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk on the House floor. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk on the House floor. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Representative Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, left, speaks with Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Representative Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, left, speaks with Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jeffries has spent a large amount of time with Pelosi since coming into his role as Democratic leader. Pelosi lead their party in the House for decades, but she says she doesn't want to be overbearing now that she is no longer in leadership.

"She’s been tremendous," Jeffries told Punchbowl News. "And her advice, her guidance and her counsel has been invaluable."

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORES QUESTION ON WHY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT HIS THINK TANK

Jeffries' crash course on running the Democratic caucus comes as House Republicans are ramping up oversight challenges to President Biden. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has already launched a salvo of inquiries relating to Biden's mishandling of classified documents dating back to his time as vice president.

So far, White House lawyers have discovered three batches of misplaced classified documents. The first was found in November inside the Washington offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank. The second two stashes were uncovered inside the garage of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden departs from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. attorney Robert Hur to investigate the matter as a special counsel last week.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics