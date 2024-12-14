Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi announces major surgery after fall in Luxembourg

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent successful hip surgery overseas after a fall in Luxembourg

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., underwent surgery for a hip replacement overseas Saturday after she fell earlier this week in Luxembourg, a spokesperson said.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement. 

"Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.

FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI INJURED, HOSPITALIZED WHILE TRAVELING TO LUXEMBOURG

Pelosi gives a talk in NYC

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during Nancy Pelosi in conversation with Katie Couric at 92NY on Oct. 24, 2024, in New York City.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

"Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans." 

Pelosi, 84, tripped and fell following a group photo with other lawmakers and officials during a visit to Luxembourg for the Battle of the Bulge remembrances, the Wall Street Journal reported.

DEMOCRATS PRIVATELY GRIPE ABOUT PELOSI'S ‘DAMAGING’ POST-ELECTION COMMENTS

Pelosi group photo Luxembourg

A source told The Wall Street Journal that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bottom right, tripped and fell in Luxembourg after taking a group photo on Friday. (Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg)

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Ian Krager, her spokesperson, said in a statement Friday. 

Nancy Pelosi travels abroad to Luxembourg

Pelosi is looking forward to returning to the U.S., her spokesperson says. (Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg)

The U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg posted an image of Pelosi on its X account on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Nancy Pelosi travels to Luxembourg

Pelosi was in Luxembourg on Friday with a bipartisan Congressional delegation "to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge," a spokesperson said. (Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg)

"We welcome NASA [Administrator] Bill Nelson and Members of Congress to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg and Belgium," it said. "The sacrifices of brave WWII soldiers echo from the past, reminding us that each generation must continue the fight for freedom and democracy."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics