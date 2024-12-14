Nancy Pelosi announces major surgery after fall in Luxembourg

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., underwent surgery for a hip replacement overseas Saturday after she fell earlier this week in Luxembourg, a spokesperson said.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

"Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.

"Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans."

Pelosi, 84, tripped and fell following a group photo with other lawmakers and officials during a visit to Luxembourg for the Battle of the Bulge remembrances, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Ian Krager, her spokesperson, said in a statement Friday.

The U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg posted an image of Pelosi on its X account on Friday.

"We welcome NASA [Administrator] Bill Nelson and Members of Congress to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg and Belgium," it said. "The sacrifices of brave WWII soldiers echo from the past, reminding us that each generation must continue the fight for freedom and democracy."

