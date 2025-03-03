AG Pam Bondi says FBI delivered 'truckload' of Epstein files after she put out hard deadline

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the Department of Justice has received more Jeffery Epstein files from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after the document release she touted last week fell flat.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Bondi confirmed that a "truckload" of Epstein files were delivered by the FBI after she gave the agency until 8 a.m. on Friday morning to deliver them.

"I gave [the FBI] a deadline of Friday at 8 a.m. to get us everything," Bondi explained. "And a source had told me where the documents were being kept, Southern District of New York, shock. So we got them all by Friday at 8 a.m."

"Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them...and Director Patel is going to get us a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents," she continued.

Bondi went on to describe the documents as being "a truckload of evidence," and emphasized that a detailed report is incoming.

"And, you know, we're going to go through it, go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein," she said.

The attorney general also accused the Biden administration of "sitting" on the documents.

"No one did anything with them. And why were they sitting in the Southern District of New York? I want a full report on that," Bondi said. "You know, sadly, these people don't believe in transparency. But I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty."

"And it's a new day. It's a new administration, and everything's going to come out to the public. The public has the right to know Americans have a right to know."

The highly-anticipated rollout of the Epstein files drew criticism across the country on Thursday, disappointing those who expected a "client list" or any significant new information about the disgraced Palm Beach-based sex trafficker. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., was one of the many vocal critics of the rollout.

"I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook," the Florida congresswoman wrote on X. "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!"

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.