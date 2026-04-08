Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Homeland Security

Mullin weighs using airport customs as leverage against sanctuary cities

DHS controls customs at international airports, giving the agency a potential leverage point over uncooperative cities.

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
DHS Sec Mullin: We're afraid Democrats will try to 'hold the country hostage' again in September Video

DHS Sec Mullin: We're afraid Democrats will try to 'hold the country hostage' again in September

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin discusses the partial government shutdown and how he will run DHS differently than his predecessor and more on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the federal government could stop processing customs at airports in sanctuary cities as a way to pressure them on immigration enforcement.

Such a move could effectively lock out global travelers from major cities like New York, New Orleans and Philadelphia, placing a damper on incoming commerce and economic benefits that could directly affect those cities’ business environments and tax bases.

Mullin told "Special Report" that as sanctuary cities refuse to cooperate with DHS to enforce immigration law, the agency may need to consider that when providing services to those cities.

"This one area we may take a look at is some of these cities have international airports," he said. "If they're a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city?"

DEMOCRATS BROKE AIRPORT SECURITY. NOW THEY'RE CALLING THE SOLUTION DANGEROUS

ICE officer working at TSA checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

An ICE officer works at a TSA checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa., on Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Many sanctuary cities did not respond to requests for comment, even as Mullin said such jurisdictions are on their face "not lawful" and should not consider themselves absolved of certain federal policies.

International airports and their customs apparatus present a potential leverage point, given that DHS controls them and oversees enforcement agencies like ICE, CBP and USCIS that sanctuary cities oppose and hinder.

Fox News Digital reached out Tuesday to the offices of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — whose city hosts both LaGuardia and JFK — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Denver Mayor Michael Johnston, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, as well as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who recently held a conference at Philadelphia International Airport to again threaten to prosecute ICE agents.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, none had provided comment.

SEE IT: TRAVELERS SOUND OFF AS ICE AGENTS DEPLOYED TO AIRPORTS AS SHUTDOWN DRAGS PAST 40 DAYS

ICE agents walking through a terminal at JFK Airport.

ICE agents arrive at JFK airport in New York City, N.Y., Monday, March 23, 2026. The agents are being brought in to assist TSA agents amid staffing shortages due to the government shutdown. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News)

In his interview, Mullin said that the subject needs to be given serious consideration.

"If they're a sanctuary city, and they're receiving international flights, and we're asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport they're not going to enforce immigration policy, maybe we need to have a really hard look at that because we need a focus on cities that want to work with us," he said.

TSA lines improve after Trump's order to pay agents amidst government shutdown Video

Mullin added that with Democrats continuing the partial shutdown of his agency, something must give.

"We are going to have to start prioritizing things at some point," he said. "[They’re] wanting to defund Customs & Border [Protection] — well, who processes those individuals when they come off the planes?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The secretary said he is not staking out any position outside of his congressionally mandated bounds, and that he is not trying to "push those" but that he is simply trying to convince all municipalities to partner with his agency.

Fox News Digital's Nora Moriarty contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue