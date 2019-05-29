Jim Jordan: Mueller statement, Russia investigation report offered 'same darn conclusion'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's public statement and his previously published report on the Russia investigation offered "the same darn conclusion," according to Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan, R-Ohio, claimed Wednesday on "Hannity" Mueller appeared to have no reason to make a public statement at the Justice Department earlier in the day.

"What did we learn in the nine minutes and 39 seconds of Mr. Mueller's press conference?" asked Jordan, a member of the House Freedom Caucus "We learned there was no collusion and no obstruction. So, that to me was a big takeaway – if the report speaks for itself, why did you have to do a ... press conference?"

He added that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. will have to decide whether to demand Mueller testify on Capitol Hill.

According to Jordan, Mueller does not want to testify but Nadler could ask him "key" questions if Mueller did choose to appear.

Host Sean Hannity added that Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, assigned by Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, could find answers to further questions sought by Jordan.

"The avalanche is coming [but] you know more than I do," Hannity claimed.

In a montage played on "Special Report," Barr's public comments were compared to Mueller's public comments about the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department tried to tamp down some of the concerns over conflicts in a statement Wednesday night.

“The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination – one way or the other – about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements,” Kerri Kupec, a spokeswoman for the DOJ and the special counsel's office, told Fox News.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.