Mueller knew no evidence of collusion against Trump from day one, Devin Nunes says

Special Counsel Robert Mueller knew from the beginning of the Russia investigation that there was no evidence of collusion against the Trump presidential campaign, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes said Wednesday.

Nunes, a California Republican and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Fox News' "Hannity" that Mueller knew then-candidate Donald Trump did not collude with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

"He knew the day he walked in the door, he knew the day he walked in the door that there was no evidence of collusion," Nunes told host Sean Hannity.

"But the Mueller dossier as we talked about the last few weeks, if people actually read it closely, they are going to find, this is an absolute joke."

Nunes claimed that some of the information used in the Mueller report involved "circular reporting."

"After $40 million, what do we have? We have these news stories regurgitated to the American public," he said.

Nunes said no American would want to be treated the way some subjects of the Russia investigation were treated.