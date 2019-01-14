Mueller report to be 'almost certain to be anti-climactic,' sources tell ABC's Karl

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report may not be as shocking as it has been built up to be - at least according to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Speaking to host George Stephanopoulos Sunday on “This Week,” Karl said that he’s been told by sources close to the investigation that the report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Moscow is “almost certain to be anti-climactic.”

"There have been expectations that have been building, of course, for over a year," Karl told Stephanopoulos. "But people who are closest to what Mueller has been doing, interacting with the special counsel, caution me that this report is almost certain to be anti-climactic."

"If you look at what the FBI was investigating in that New York Times report, you look at what they were investigating, Mueller did not go anywhere with that investigation," Karl continued. "He has been writing his report in real time through these indictments and we have seen nothing from Mueller on the central question of, was there any coordination, collusion, with the Russians in the effort to meddle in the elections? Or was there even any knowledge on the part of the president or anybody in his campaign with what the Russians were doing, there’s been no indication of that."

Karl’s comments come two days after the New York Times reported that the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump was working on behalf of Russia in 2017 following the president’s dismissal of former FBI director James Comey.

Trump called Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and told her that the newspaper’s report was “insulting."

"I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked,” Trump told her when asked if he had ever worked on behalf of Russia. “I think it's the most insulting article I've ever had written.”