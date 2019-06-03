Mueller report's alleged 'distortion' of John Dowd quote a 'very serious issue,' Dershowitz says

The reported discrepancy between a 2017 voicemail transcript and a quotation in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report is a "serious issue," Alan Dershowitz said Monday night.

Dershowitz claimed on "Hannity" that the quote of former Trump lawyer John Dowd was "distorted" when it was used in the Mueller report.

"This is a very, very serious issue," he said. "The distortion of the Dowd quote is very serious. Especially since, remember, that a report by a special counsel is always going to be one-sided. Therefore, you have to trust it."

Dershowitz charged the subject of an investigation doesn't have a chance to look at the special counsel's report to find things that he or she may want to challenge.

"I said before this report is made public, it should be given to the defense and including the former defense attorney like John Dowd, to be able to go through it with a fine-tooth comb, find problems with it [and] file a report stating the defendant's position at the same time, so the American public can judge which is more credible," he said.

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on Friday called for the release of "all backup and source information" for the Mueller report after reportedly discovering the discrepancy.

Nunes retweeted a side-by-side comparison of the Dowd transcript text and the Mueller report text, suggesting that the Mueller report did not disclose the full Dowd message.

The transcript of Dowd's voicemail message was released Friday, for which Nunes claimed included content that did not appear in a version that was part of the special counsel's Russia investigation findings.

In the November 2017 phone call, Dowd said Trump was sympathetic to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whose legal team had just severed a joint representation deal with Trump's attorneys. Flynn went on to cooperate with Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I understand that you can’t join the joint defense; so that’s one thing. If, on the other hand, we have, there’s information that... implicates the president, then we’ve got a national security issue, or maybe a national security issue, I don’t know... some issue, we got to — we got to deal with, not only for the president, but for the country. So... uh... you know, then-then, you know, we need some kind of heads-up,” Dowd said, according to the transcript.

Federal prosecutors released the transcript in a court filing. Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators about contacts with Russians and is awaiting sentencing, said the call was an effort to obstruct his cooperation with Mueller’s probe.

