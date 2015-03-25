More White House Staffing Moves

Fox News has learned National Security Council Chief of Staff Denis McDonough is expected to be promoted to Deputy National Security Adviser - according to several sources close to the situation.

With Tom Donilon being announced as the next National Security Adviser replacing General Jim Jones at the end of the month, the next staffing issue became filling the deputy position .

I spoke with McDonough late Friday evening. He said he was not at liberty to make a personnel announcement. But several other officials say McDonough is expected to be elevated.

McDonough worked closely with Mr. Obama during the 2008 campaign, while serving as a senior foreign policy adviser.

This would continue the trend of the President promoting insiders, people he trusts, when positions become available.