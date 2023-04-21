Montana Republicans condemn 'hate-filled' remarks by transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr: 'Not public service'

A Montana state representative condemned a transgender legislator's "hate-filled remarks" to Fox News Digital, accusing the representative of "seeking media attention."

The controversy stems from comments made by State Rep. Zooey Zephyr during a Tuesday debate about a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Zephyr accused the bill's supporters of being complicit in the deaths of transgender youths.

"The only thing I will say, is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said.

After her remarks, Republican Speaker Matt Regier refused to allow Zephyr to express her thoughts on a bill that would put binary definitions of sex in the state code. Zephyr was also barred from speaking at Thursday and Friday sessions.

"Not only has my colleague violated decorum, but has broken the trust given by the other 99 Representatives," Montana state representative Braxton Mitchell told Fox News Digital. "The hate-filled remarks were an act of self-service, not public service."

"I applaud the Speaker and Majority Leader for giving my colleague opportunities to rectify the consequences of this stunt," the Republican lawmaker added. "Since the hateful attack on the House, the Representative has tried to create further opportunities to seek media attention. We will not stand for it."

Regier reportedly demanded Zephyr to apologize before allowing her to speak in the sessions again. Zephyr stood by her remarks, accusing the bill of targeting her community.

"When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community," Zephyr said. "And I choose my words with clarity and precision and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring."

