Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Montana Republicans condemn 'hate-filled' remarks by transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr: 'Not public service'

Montana legislator Zooey Zephyr said Republicans have blood on their hands

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano , Jon Street | Fox News
close
Montana trans lawmaker rips colleagues who support bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors Video

Montana trans lawmaker rips colleagues who support bill banning transgender medical treatments for minors

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr said when debating SB99, "If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

A Montana state representative condemned a transgender legislator's "hate-filled remarks" to Fox News Digital, accusing the representative of "seeking media attention."

The controversy stems from comments made by State Rep. Zooey Zephyr during a Tuesday debate about a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Zephyr accused the bill's supporters of being complicit in the deaths of transgender youths.

"The only thing I will say, is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said.

TRANS MONTANA LAWMAKER LASHES OUT AT GOP COLLEAGUES DURING HOUSE FLOOR DEBATE: 'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS'

Rep. Zooey Zephyr

Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr — a bisexual and the first transgender lawmaker in Montana legislature history — drew criticism Tuesday after telling Republican colleagues during a House floor debate on amendments to Senate Bill 99 that the lawmaker hopes they "see the blood on your hands" when they pray. (Zooey Zephyr, Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

After her remarks, Republican Speaker Matt Regier refused to allow Zephyr to express her thoughts on a bill that would put binary definitions of sex in the state code. Zephyr was also barred from speaking at Thursday and Friday sessions.

"Not only has my colleague violated decorum, but has broken the trust given by the other 99 Representatives," Montana state representative Braxton Mitchell told Fox News Digital. "The hate-filled remarks were an act of self-service, not public service."

MONTANA TRANS LAWMAKER DECRIES MISGENDERING BY REPUBLICANS CALLING FOR CENSURE OVER BLOODY PRAYER REMARK

Montana conservatives at state Capitol

Republican Sen. Theresa Manzella is shown with members of the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus in the Old Supreme Court chambers at the Montana State Capitol on Jan. 19, 2023. The caucus deliberately misgendered a transgender lawmaker in a letter and a social media post demanding the House censor Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr for comments she made on the floor about a bill to ban gender affirming medical care for transgender children.  (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

"I applaud the Speaker and Majority Leader for giving my colleague opportunities to rectify the consequences of this stunt," the Republican lawmaker added. "Since the hateful attack on the House, the Representative has tried to create further opportunities to seek media attention. We will not stand for it."

Regier reportedly demanded Zephyr to apologize before allowing her to speak in the sessions again. Zephyr stood by her remarks, accusing the bill of targeting her community.

Zooey Zephyr

FILE - Zooey Zephyr, right, attends a legislative training session at the state Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Nov. 16, 2022. Zephyr, who is one of the first two transgender candidates elected to the Montana Legislature, was intentionally misgendered on April 18, 2023, in a demand by the Montana Freedom Caucus that the state House censure her for comments she made on the House floor about a bill to ban transgender medical care for children.  (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When there are bills targeting the LGBTQ community, I stand up to defend my community," Zephyr said. "And I choose my words with clarity and precision and I spoke to the real harms that these bills bring."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics