Trump admin's crackdown on illicit Chinese vapes in US scores major wins: 'Emerging threat'

Industry insiders are touting progress made by the Trump administration and local law enforcement to crack down on illicit Chinese vapes, which they say will both protect the youth and bring clarity to the domestic vape retail industry.

The World Vape show announced earlier this month was forced to postpone a Miami, Florida event "due to customers experiencing difficulty importing products into the marketplace" in an industry where the vast majority of imported vapes come from China.

"Illicit Chinese vapes are a clear warning sign of a broader and violent criminal network. These same organizations trafficking fentanyl - and the violence that comes with it - are turning to counterfeit vapes as a low-risk source of cash flow," Hugo Barrera, director of South Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, told Fox News Digital.

"That’s why South Florida HIDTA is actively training law enforcement on how to combat this emerging threat, while also working with prevention partners to educate the public. We’re seeing progress - even trade shows where these illegal deals once took place are shutting down - but there’s still much more to do."

Over the past 8 months, the administration has vowed to combat the problem of illicit Chinese vapes and choke off the supply chain at the borders and ports after critics in the industry hammered the Biden administration for not doing enough to combat the issue.

Those promises appear to be taking shape at the federal and local level including news of a federal raid earlier this month in Illinois where CBS News reported federal agents seized flavored vaping products.

"The Chinese are getting richer while our children get sicker," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted on X at the time. "We’re putting an end to that."

"We are targeting illegal Chinese vapes and we will stop them from poisoning our children. Just last week, I stood with @AGPamBondi after law enforcement seized 50 truckloads of illegal vapes from a Chicago-area warehouse — 90% of them from China."

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release it seized almost two million units of "unauthorized e-cigarette products" in Chicago that represented an estimated retail value of just over $33 million.

"Responsible community retailers are working hard to provide adult smokers with less harmful alternatives to cigarettes," Scott Shalley, president and CEO of Florida Retail Federation and Georgia Retailers, told Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, years of inconsistent (or non-existent) regulatory enforcement has allowed unscrupulous retailers to knowingly sell illicit and illegal Chinese products that continue to flood the market and place consumers – and particularly, our youth – at risk. We applaud the recent uptick in enforcement as we work to weed out the bad actors, protect our youth and provide much needed clarity to the retail industry."

Earlier this month, HHS announced a massive seizure of imported vaping products amounting to 4.7 million units of unauthorized e-cigarette products with an estimated retail value of $86.5 million.

"Almost all the illegal shipments uncovered by the operation originated in China," the government said in a press release . "FDA and CBP personnel determined that many of these shipments contained vague and misleading product descriptions with incorrect values, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns."

State and local jurisdictions appear to have increased vigilance in pushing back on China flooding the market with illicit vapes as well.

In Louisiana, Operation "Vape Out" has resulted in 34,000 illegal vapes being seized and at least 10 arrests while Operation "Smoke Signals" in Florida has yielded at least 27 arrests across 20 vape stores.

Edgar Domenech, former deputy director and COO of the DOJ’s Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives and a strategic advisor for the Tobacco Law Enforcement Network, told Fox News Digital "this is more than unauthorized tobacco smuggling."

"Federal state and local law enforcement leadership is starting to recognize that these are sophisticated criminal networks trading Chinese vapes alongside hard drugs and guns while they launder profits and evade taxes to cover it all up," Domenech said. "We need an all-of-government approach to break this monster’s back once and for all."