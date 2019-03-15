Mom implicated in college admissions scandal held Gillibrand fundraiser

Here’s a political endorsement Dems don’t want. Alleged college scammer Jane Buckingham — the marketing CEO accused of paying $50,000 for her son to get into the University of Southern California — was a co-host of a Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand fund-raiser days before the indictments hit.

Buckingham is listed as a co-host for a high-end Beverly Hills, Calif., event at the home of Los Angeles FC owner Larry Berg and his wife, Allison, last Saturday to fund Gillibrand’s exploratory 2020 presidential run.

MARKETING EXEC'S SON ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL SAYS HE DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT SCAM

Co-hosts also included Will Ferrell, “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes and her über agent Chris Silbermann, plus Harvard MBA and author Samantha Ettus. It cost donors $2,800 to be a co-host of the event.

Meanwhile, Buckingham’s scandalized son Jack came clean in the Hollywood Reporter by telling the magazine: “I know there are millions of kids out there both wealthy and less fortunate who grind their ass off just to have a shot at the college of their dreams. I am upset that I was unknowingly involved in a large scheme that helps give kids who may not work as hard as others an advantage over those who truly deserve those spots.”

Buckingham allegedly explored the same scam for her daughter Lilia.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.