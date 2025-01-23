Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Moderate Republican Murkowski won't back Trump pick Hegseth for defense secretary

'I regret that I am unable to support Mr. Hegseth,' Sen Lisa Murkowski wrote

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
New allegations emerge against Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth Video

New allegations emerge against Trump defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on the latest accusations against Pete Hegseth as he seeks confirmation to lead the Pentagon on ‘Special Report.’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said on Thursday she can't support Pete Hegseth to be President Donald Trump's secretary of Defense. 

"Given the global security environment we’re operating in, it is critical that we confirm a Secretary of Defense, however, I regret that I am unable to support Mr. Hegseth," she concluded in a lengthy statement posted to X. 

TIM SCOTT EMPHASIZES 'RESULTS' OVER RECONCILIATION PROCESS AS HE STAYS OUT OF DEBATE

Lisa Murkowski

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Special Diabetes Program on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF)

In her reasoning, Murkowski cited infidelity, "allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking" and Hegseth's previous comments on women serving in the military. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The behaviors that he has admitted to alone, she said, show "a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces."

While Hegseth has admitted to past infidelity, he has denied claims of excessive drinking and sexual assault. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics