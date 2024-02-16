Mitt Romney says he is 'not going to run for president' in 2024 after being floated as Manchin VP pick

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that he does not have any plans to run for president or vice president in 2024.

Romney's comment came after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would pick either Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or former Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman as a running mate if he jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

"Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney," Manchin, who has left the door open to a 3rd party presidential run, told voters at the City Club of Cleveland breakfast forum Thursday. Manchin, however, added that he was not "not running for anything."

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who ran for the White House in 2008 and 2012, squashed the rumors and noted he would "certainly" not be a vice president.

"Well, that's really presumptuous. I would be the president. He would be my running mate," Romney joked in a statement to Deseret News when asked about Manchin's comment.

"No, I'm not going to run for president," he added. "Certainly I'm not running for vice president. But (Manchin is) kind to say that. We're good friends."

Romney was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, sparking rumors he might be considering a third run at the White House after deciding not to seek re-election in the Senate in 2024.

Romney also added that he will "not" be voting for former President Trump if he is the 2024 GOP nominee.

