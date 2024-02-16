Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Mitt Romney says he is 'not going to run for president' in 2024 after being floated as Manchin VP pick

Romney said he will 'not' be voting for former President Trump if he is the GOP nominee

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Joe Manchin suggests Mitt Romney, Rob Portman as potential running mates as he flirts with third party ticket Video

Joe Manchin suggests Mitt Romney, Rob Portman as potential running mates as he flirts with third party ticket

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., picks Sen. Mitt Romney or former Ohio Republican senator Rob Portman as potential running mates in a hypothetical third party ticket on Thursday at the City Club of Cleveland breakfast forum. (Credit: City of Cleveland)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that he does not have any plans to run for president or vice president in 2024.

Romney's comment came after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would pick either Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, or former Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman as a running mate if he jumped into the 2024 presidential race.

"Hypothetically, if I was picking my running mate, really who I would ask right now is Mitt Romney," Manchin, who has left the door open to a 3rd party presidential run, told voters at the City Club of Cleveland breakfast forum Thursday. Manchin, however, added that he was not "not running for anything."

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who ran for the White House in 2008 and 2012, squashed the rumors and noted he would "certainly" not be a vice president.

JOE MANCHIN SUGGESTS IT ROMNEY, ROB PORTMAN AS POTENTIAL RUNNING MATES AS HE FLIRTS WITH THIRD-PARTY TICKET

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, questions Office of Management Director Shalanda D. Young during Senate Budget Committee hearing titled "The President's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Proposal," in the Dirksen Building on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

"Well, that's really presumptuous. I would be the president. He would be my running mate," Romney joked in a statement to Deseret News when asked about Manchin's comment.

MANCHIN ‘ABSOLUTELY’ CAN SEE HIMSELF AS PRESIDENT, THINKS BIDEN HEALTH OR TRUMP CONVICTION COULD GIVE OPENING

"No, I'm not going to run for president," he added. "Certainly I'm not running for vice president. But (Manchin is) kind to say that. We're good friends."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., right, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R- Utah. (Jabin Botsford)

Romney was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, sparking rumors he might be considering a third run at the White House after deciding not to seek re-election in the Senate in 2024.

Romney also added that he will "not" be voting for former President Trump if he is the 2024 GOP nominee.

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

