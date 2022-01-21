Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Missouri AG sues dozens of school districts over COVID-19 mask mandates

At least 28 Missouri school districts face suits over coronavirus face mask policies

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he is suing dozens of school districts over their mask mandates. 

Schmitt has filed at least 28 lawsuits against school districts in Missouri over their enforcement of masking and quarantining orders, though that number may grow as Schmitt announces further lawsuits.  

WHITE HOUSE WON’T SAY IF US WILL LIFT AIRPORT MASK REQUIREMENT AS UK PLANS TO DITCH MANDATES

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued at least 28 school districts over their coronavirus mask policies 

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued at least 28 school districts over their coronavirus mask policies  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

"It’s far past time that the power to make health decisions concerning children be pried from the hands of bureaucrats and put back into the hands of parents and families, and I will take school district after school district to court to achieve that goal," Schmitt told the Missouri Times.

The lawsuits come after the Missouri attorney general sent cease-and-desist letters to several districts after a state judge had prevented local and state health departments from implementing COVID-19 protocols.

Schmitt’s office told local media that "some" of the districts that were sent the letters had ceased their orders, but others had not.

