Missouri university slammed for referring to Women's History Month as 'Womynx History Month'

'Wtf is womynx?'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A Missouri university is facing backlash on social media by referring to Women’s History Month, which began on March 1st, as "Womynx History Month."

"To commemorate Womynx History Month, Northwest will host a variety of activities throughout the month of March," Northwest Missouri State University posted on Twitter Tuesday. "The theme for this year's celebration is ‘Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.’"

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur moderates a panel discussion during the National Women's History Museum's event (Darren Ornitz/National Women's History Museum/Handout via REUTERS)

The Twitter post linked to a website explaining that the school is using the term "Womynx" to "encourage inclusivity."

"It is vital that we celebrate Women’s History Month at Northwest to recognize the many achievements of influential women that usually go unnoticed, and to acknowledge the role Northwest's women have played in delivering care and spreading the spirit of hope," Dr. Giselle Greenidge, an assistant professor of sociology and a member of Northwest’s Womynx History Month Committee, said. "Women worldwide are the predominant providers of informal care, and Northwest is no exception." 

NEWBURY PARK, CA - MARCH 28: ESPN talent Michelle Beadle speaks during a panel for the Her Time To Play basketball clinic  (Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images)

Several social media users expressed confusion as to the meaning of the phrase "Womynx" which was presumably an attempt to include non-biological women into the celebration of Women’s History Month. 

"Wtf is Womynx?? This is what people go into debt to learn?" the social media account LibsofTikTok, which is run by a female, posted.

"It’s not a real word," one Twitter user responded while another Twitter user said, "Another faux word invented by cultural Marxists."

Demonstrators hold up their banners as they march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In a statement to Fox News, the school reiterated that the term was intended to promote inclusivity among students but did not elaborate on who, besides biological women, were being included. 

Phrases such as "womyn" and "womxn" are popular with feminist groups who use the different spellings to avoid what they perceive to be sexism.

"Generally, womxn is used by people who consider themselves progressive, and are well-intentioned—if not sometimes misguided—in their inclusivity," an explanation on GirlBoss.com states. "Womyn, on the other hand, has become an anti-trans term used by radical ‘feminists’ who incorrectly believe that trans inclusivity invalidates their plight. Their view of gender (that gender = genitals at birth) is reductive and harmful."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

