Missouri Senate race: Trump rules out Vicky Hartzler endorsement, tells voters to 'forget' about her

Former President Donald Trump has ruled out endorsing GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri.

While Hartzler has sought Trump's endorsement in a tight Republican primary, the former president said in a post on the social media app Truth Social Friday night that voters could "forget" about backing Hartzler.

"You can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate from the Great State of Missouri," Trump said on the platform.

"I was anything but positive in that I don’t think she has what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats, together with their partner in the destruction of our Country, the Fake News Media and, of course, the deceptive & foolish RINOS," Trump also said.

In a KCTV poll taken earlier this month, Hartzler narrowly led fellow candidates Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Hartzler garnered 24% in the poll, Greitens came in second with 23.5% and Schmitt earned 22.8$, KCTV reported. Seventeen percent of those polled were undecided.

The Hartzler campaign brushed off the statement, saying they were solely seeking the endorsement of the Missouri people.

The "endorsement that counts is the endorsement of the Missouri people who know I am one of them and have been fighting for them," the Hartzler campaign said, the Missouri Independent reported.

Current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has endorsed Hartzler while Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has endorsed Schmitt.

Trump did not endorse a candidate in the race. The Missouri primary election will be held on Aug. 2, 2022.