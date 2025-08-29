Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe considers special session to redraw congressional districts after Trump call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is reportedly planning to call a special session to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

On Friday, Kehoe told reporters he wasn't ready to make a formal announcement.

"When we’re ready to make that announcement, we’ll get it out there," Kehoe said during a stop at the Missouri Soybean Association headquarters, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"There are a lot of moving puzzle pieces. We’re still making sure what’s going to work is going to work."

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues to pressure GOP-led states to redraw their political boundary lines to favor Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

Missouri has eight House seats, two of which are held by Democrats. Republicans want to change the partisan makeup of the Kansas City-focused 5th District, potentially giving the GOP one additional seat in the House to support Trump’s policies, the website reported.

Similar efforts are underway in Texas and California.

Last week, Trump alluded to the redrawing of Missouri’s congressional maps.

"The Great State of Missouri is now IN. I'm not surprised… We're going to win the Midterms in Missouri again, bigger and better than ever before!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Democrats have been issuing fundraising alerts connected to the redistricting battle, the website said.

"This isn’t just about one district. It’s about whether Missouri voters get to choose their representatives or whether politicians get to rig the rules to choose their voters. And with Trump’s political machine and a Republican supermajority pushing hard, the danger couldn’t be greater," said Missouri Democratic Party Chairman Russ Carnahan, a former congressman.

Ashley Aune, the state House minority leader, mocked Kehoe, calling him a tool of the president.

"The governor’s complete capitulation to the president’s will proves that Donald Trump — not Mike Kehoe — calls the shots in Missouri, while the man Missourians elected to lead our state is a mere puppet responding to his master’s commands," she wrote.