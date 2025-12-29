Somali Minnesotans being 'scapegoated' in fraud investigation, NYT writer claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times writer Mara Gay appeared to downplay the growing fraud allegations in Minnesota, suggesting that the Somali community was being "scapegoated" by a politicized Department of Justice (DOJ).

Gay's comments on MS NOW's "Morning Joe" on Monday came after a video from independent journalist Nick Shirley went viral, depicting visits to multiple Minnesota childcare facilities that appeared largely inactive despite receiving millions in state funding.

While she agreed that any fraud in the state should "absolutely" be investigated, no matter what party is in charge, Gay claimed that federal investigations into Minnesota are likely politically motivated.

TIM WALZ PUSHES BACK ON MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS FOLLOWING VIRAL DAYCARE VIDEO

"The question is, why is this a priority in a different kind of way?" Gay asked. "The politicization of the DOJ and the FBI is undeniable. So whether they are reliable narrators is the big question. This is what happens when you weaponize and politicize federal agencies that are not meant to be politicized. I think the American people are right to ask the question: Can we trust you? And that’s a sad thing to say as an American."

She added fraud scandals were "not unique to politics," pointing to a recent welfare scandal in Mississippi, and claimed that the Somali community, which has been implicated in recent scandals, is being persecuted to appease a far-right base.

ILHAN OMAR SAYS THERE ARE FEW UNDOCUMENTED SOMALI MIGRANTS IN THE COUNTRY

"But of course, the other factor here is that because it looks like the Somali population in Minnesota—the Somali immigrant population—may have been involved in some way, those people are being scapegoated," Gay said. "That community is being scapegoated in a way that certainly serves the far right, and that’s also something to keep an eye on. And that’s inappropriate, absolutely."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, the Justice Department pointed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's latest X post saying they have charged 98 individuals, including 85 of Somali descent, since investigations began.

"We have more prosecutions coming…BUCKLE UP, LAWMAKERS!" Bondi wrote.

Minnesota has been the center of ongoing fraud scandals for weeks, with at least $1 billion reportedly lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to Minneapolis' Somali community, though Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has disputed that figure.

TIM WALZ CALLED OUT BY WASHINGTON POST FOR REFUSING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

Over the weekend, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency sent additional personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota as part of an ongoing effort to "dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs."

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on X that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were on the ground in Minneapolis to conduct a "massive" investigation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.