Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig credits morning coffee after DC elevator assault: 'Really saved the day'

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., gave kudos to her scalding cup of coffee after she was unexpectedly attacked in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment.

"My morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not exactly how I expected it to." Rep. Craig said in a statement Friday. "On a serious note, I will also say that I was very, very lucky that I was not more injured – and I’ll have more to say about that soon."

Craig, who rents an apartment in D.C. when she is not home in Prior Lake, Minnesota, was confronted by the assailant at around 7.15am on Thursday. The man, who police identified as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, was reportedly "acting erratic" in the lobby of the building, "as if he was under the influence" of "an unknown substance," police say.

DC POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING MINNESOTA DEMOCRAT REP. ANGIE CRAIG

"I feel very fortunate to have escaped following the attack and be home in Minnesota today recovering," Craig said.

The congresswoman told police she said "good morning" to him before he followed her into an elevator. Hamlin then punched Craig in the chin and grabbed her by the neck, the congresswoman managed to subdue him by throwing her morning cup of Joe at him, before he fled the scene.

"I wanted to let everyone know that the outpouring of support from friends, constituents and colleagues has been overwhelming. From myself, Cheryl and our entire family, thank you." Craig wrote.

MSNBC DOXXES DEMOCRAT REP. ANGIE CRAIG HOURS AFTER SHE WAS ATTACKED AT RESIDENCE

Other than sustaining several bruises, the Democrat congresswoman escaped unharmed. Police noted that the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

"I remain deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers for their quick response and subsequent arrest of a suspect last night," Craig said.

Hamlin was charged with simple assault following the incident.

Craig has represented Minnesota in the House since 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.