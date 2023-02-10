MSNBC doxxes Democrat Rep. Angie Craig hours after she was attacked at residence

Expand / Collapse search
By Nikolas Lanum , Brian Flood | Fox News
MSNBC erroneously aired the home address of Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., after she was allegedly attacked inside an elevator at her Washington, D.C. residence.

MSNBC erroneously aired the home address of Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., doxxing the lawmaker hours after she was allegedly attacked inside an elevator at her residence in Washington, D.C.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson covered the assault, noting that Craig is "physically OK" and was able to throw hot coffee on her attacker. But during the segment, Jackson said MSNBC obtained the police report and then aired an unredacted version of the document for roughly 15 seconds. 

The report featured her private address.

MSNBC aired the unredacted address of Rep. Angie Craig D-Minn. following her assault. 

MSNBC aired the unredacted address of Rep. Angie Craig D-Minn. following her assault.  (MSNBC/Screenshot)

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

DC POLICE ARREST MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING MINNESOTA DEMOCRAT REP. ANGIE CRAIG

While the police report was visible to MSNBC viewers, Jackson read a portion that said the attacker was "acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance." 

The Metropolitan Police Department later said that 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin was arrested and charged with simple assault on Thursday. Chief of Staff Nick Coe described in a statement Thursday morning how Craig was assaulted at her residence.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) speaks during a news conference on the Protecting Access to Contraception Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2022. 

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) speaks during a news conference on the Protecting Access to Contraception Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2022.  (Reuters)

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C.," Coe said. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

Coe added that there's "no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," he said.

Craig’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on MSNBC's apparent gaffe. 

She has represented Minnesota in the House since 2019.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.  

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.