Minnesota lawmaker shootings prompt security debate in House and Senate

The weekend shootings of the Minnesota lawmakers profoundly rattled House and Senate members.

The reason? "Minnesota was jarring because (the suspect) went after family," said one House Member who has faced threats and asked for anonymity. "We’re gone 50 percent of the time. There are no lines anymore."

There is a Senate-wide briefing on member security Monday. House Republicans received a virtual briefing late Saturday afternoon. House Democrats will receive a remote briefing Tuesday.

The question is, what can congressional security officials do to keep members safe?

One idea was to force House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., to let member offices have even more flexibility to use money – which Congress allocates for the operation of each office – toward additional security measures. Fox is told that it could enable individual offices to hire full-time protective details.

"Then they don’t need to give us any more money," said one House member.

One Democrat applauded the U.S. Capitol Police but pointed out that it was physically impossible for the USCP to protect all members and their families 24/7, both in Washington and in their home states or districts.

It was also pointed out to Fox that there was zero information on the shooters who carried out two of the most violent episodes involving lawmakers in recent years. That includes the Congressional baseball practice shooting in 2017 and the shooting of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., in 2011.

"We need to be proactive on our own," said one lawmaker to Fox. "Not reactive."

Fox is told there has also been discussion about scrubbing the personal information of lawmakers from the web or approving anti-doxxing legislation.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., is tinkering with forcing the House into a "Secret Session" to debate the appropriate approach for congressional security. Such a resolution to move the House into a secret session needs a vote. It is also privileged, which means Moskowitz could force the issue. Or, the House could vote to table it. Staff inside the session must sign an oath of secrecy.

The House has not held a clandestine session since 2008 – and only six such conclaves in the history of the republic. Moskowitz would like to get members on the record of voting against a Secret Session for security. If they oppose it, then lawmakers don’t have a right to complain. Otherwise, he believes they can actually figure out a way to keep fellow members safe and their families.

Several lawmakers with whom Fox spoke over the weekend said the problem is that there is no consensus on how or what members want, or if U.S. Capitol Police have the wherewithal – based on what Congress has appropriated for that department – to assure the safety of family members in 435 far-flung districts.

Moreover, security officials and those on the GOP telephone call Saturday told Fox there was a lot of criticism by members about the current security posture – from those who don’t take advantage of current programs.

"They like to complain a lot," said one Republican source of those who haven’t utilized the security options afforded them by USCP.