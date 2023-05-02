Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris previously freed suspected mosque arsonist

Court records show the Minneapolis Freedom Fund paid for suspected arson Jackie Rahm Little to be released from jail in 2021

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A Minnesota man accused of setting fires at two mosques and vandalizing Rep. Ilhan Omar's congressional district office had previously been arrested and sprung from jail by a bail fund once promoted by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jackie Rahm Little, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with arson following fires at two Minneapolis mosques. He is also accused of spray-painting the text "500" on the front door of Omar's Minneapolis office. 

Court documents show that Little has a history of violent behavior due to untreated mental illness, and that he has a prior arrest for burning a former neighbor's car in 2021. Records reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune show Little was released from jail twice in that case on cash bail paid for by the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is a far-left nonprofit organization that pays bail for people who cannot do it on their own. The group's mission is "to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing." The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

BIDEN EXPRESSES SUPPORT FOR MUSLIMS, REP. OMAR AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ARSON, VANDALISM

Police say Little is pictured in this surveillance photo

Suspected arson Jackie Rahm Little is accused of setting fire to two Minneapolis mosques. (U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota)

In statements to the Star Tribune, the fund condemned harm against "all people in our community, especially harm that is based on identity," and defended its work against critics who say bailing out accused criminals is irresponsible. 

"Our evaluation process is holistic and prioritizes support for people who lack other avenues to vindicate their legal rights – including people experiencing mental health challenges, for whom pre-trial release is often the only way to access needed treatment," the group said. 

Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn.

She encouraged Twitter users to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out the protesters who were arrested as the unrest grew.

MINNESOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE TO 2 MINNESOTA MOSQUES

Evidence that suggests the fire at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center was caused by arson

Police said Little started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on April 23, 2023. (U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Minnesota)

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the [Minnesota Freedom Fund] to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Harris tweeted in June 2020.

The group has since faced criticism after several individuals bailed out on their dime have gone on to commit crimes, including murder. 

Little faces charges of second-degree arson in connection to the April 23 fire started in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center and the April 24 fire that broke out on the third floor of the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque. 

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the arsons "incredibly inhumane" in a statement announcing Little's arrest on Sunday.

MINNESOTA BAIL FUND PROMOTED BY KAMALA HARRIS FREED CONVICT NOW CHARGED WITH MURDER

A photo of Ilhan Omar

Little is also accused of vandalizing the district office of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

President Biden on Monday issued a statement standing in solidarity with the Muslim community and condemning "anti-Muslim hate." 

"Muslim culture has been woven throughout American culture from the very start. We must always stand against anti-Muslim hate. And stand up for the rights and dignity of all people," Biden tweeted.  

"It's essential to who we are: a nation founded on the idea of freedom and justice for all," the president said. 

Fox News' Houston Keene and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

