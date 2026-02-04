Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council moves to spend $500K on immigrant legal services

Resolution would bring city's total investment to $1 million this year

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Border czar Tom Homan announces federal drawdown in Minnesota Video

Border czar Tom Homan announces federal drawdown in Minnesota

White House border czar Tom Homan announced a drawdown of federal agents deployed to Minnesota on Wednesday, a change that he said is made possible thanks to "unprecedented cooperation" from local law enforcement.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday signaled support for a resolution that would direct additional funding toward immigrant legal services, as city leaders weigh how to respond to ongoing federal immigration enforcement activity.

The resolution would increase the budget for the Neighborhood and Community Relations Department’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs by $500,000 on a one-time basis. 

Jason Chavez, a Minneapolis City Council member representing Ward 9, said the move would bring the city’s total investment in immigrant legal services to $1 million this year, following an earlier allocation approved in December.

"This action unanimously passed at the Committee of the Whole meeting and will now have a final vote at full council. We are hearing from providers that we desperately need to expand services, capacity, and support," Chavez wrote on Facebook.

FEDERAL JUDGE REJECTS MINNESOTA REQUEST TO BLOCK ICE-LED OPERATION METRO SURGE

A local elected official speaks at a microphone during an immigration rights protest outside a federal building.

Minneapolis City Councilman Jason Chavez speaks as the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee holds a press conference outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 14, 2025. (Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We also know that habeas corpus and the legal system are one of the ways we have successfully reunited families," he added. "While this was one action today, I believe we must do more."

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote on Chavez's resolution on Thursday.

The city council’s action comes against the backdrop of stepped-up federal immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota that has drawn protests and heightened scrutiny following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens.

BORDER CZAR HOMAN MEETS WITH MINNESOTA OFFICIALS FOLLOWING IMMIGRATION OPERATION TENSIONS

Minnesota protester and federal law enforcement agent confront each other

A protester, left, and a federal law enforcement officer argue outside of a house on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Demonstrations have taken place nationwide as community members and activists question the scope and tactics of the operations, which the Department of Homeland Security says are targeted.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA STUDENT GROUPS TEAMING WITH FAR-LEFT RADICALS TO LEAD ANTI-ICE ‘NATIONAL SHUTDOWN'

Tom Homan, the White House "border czar," said at a press conference Wednesday morning that the administration would draw down 700 federal law enforcement personnel from Minnesota, citing "unprecedented collaboration" with local officials.

Tom Homan speaks at a podium during a press conference.

White House "border czar" Tom Homan speaks during a press conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2026. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Homan said federal agents have arrested people with serious criminal histories, including those convicted of homicide, sex-related offenses and gang activity.

"We're taking a lot of bad people off the street," he told reporters. "Everybody should be grateful for that. Who in their right mind would want these dangerous criminals walking around communities?"

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue