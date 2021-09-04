Milley says civil war in Afghanistan ‘likely’ after US withdrawal, could lead to 'reconstitution of al Qaeda'

In an exclusive television interview with Fox’s Jennifer Griffin in Ramstein where he traveled to inspect the military operation to process 17,000 Afghan evacuees and to thank the troops from U.S. European Command who scrambled to set up the massive tent city on the tarmac of the largest U.S. Airbase and transport hub in Europe, Gen. Mark Milley was asked whether the U.S. is safer following the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"My military estimate is…that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war," Milley said. "I don't know if the Taliban is going to [be] able to consolidate power and establish governance."

DEFENSE SEC LLOYD AUSTIN ORDERED BY HOUSE COMMITTEE TO SUBMIT AFGHANISTAN PLAN ON EVACUATIONS

The general’s premonition was followed by his concern that the terrorist organizations could use the disorder in Afghanistan as an opportunity to find gains.

"I think there's at least a very good probability of a broader civil war and that will then, in turn, lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to a reconstitution of al-Qaeda or a growth of ISIS or other myriad of terrorist groups," he told Fox News.

"You could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months. And we're going to monitor that," he added.

PENTAGON SPOKESMAN DECLINES TO NAME ISIS TERRORISTS KILLED IN AIRSTRIKE, SAYS 'NO QUESTION' TARGET WAS 'VALID'

In response to questioning on whether the U.S. is safer following the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan Milley said it was too soon to tell.

The general emphasized that maintaining U.S. security and intelligence gathering in the region will be a more difficult task now that the U.S. has no official presence inside Afghanistan.

"We'll have to reestablish some human intelligence networks, etc.," he said. "And then as opportunities present themselves, we'll have to continue to conduct strike operations if there's a threat to the United States."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden has said the U.S. will continue to counter terrorism through "over horizon" capabilities by relying on military airstrikes instead of using ground-based operations.

Milley told Fox News "it is possible to do it." But added, "We're going to have to maintain very, very intense levels of indicators and warnings and observation and ISR [Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance] over that entire region.