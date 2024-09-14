Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Military experts reject Harris' claim of 'no US soldiers in combat zones' as misleading

Harris claimed the US had 'not one' member of the military on active duty in a combat zone

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Critics have offered a fact-check on Vice President Kamala Harris’ claim that the U.S. has "not one member of the United States military who is on active duty" in a combat zone "for the first time this century," indicating that the statement is misleading.

Harris made the claim in Tuesday's debate with former President Trump. While her phrasing left room for interpretation, it is clear that there are U.S. troops in harm's way around the globe.

"As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is on active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world, the first time this century," Harris said during the Presidential Debate on ABC. 

The Pentagon told Fox News Digital service that members are stationed in various dangerous locations but noted that those deployments are made by the Executive Branch and not due to wars declared by Congress.

"An aspect of military service includes serving in locations where hostile actions may occur," a Defense Official said. "Those locations are designated by executive order and/or the Secretary of Defense."

"However, it’s important to note that just because a service member is in one of these locations does not mean they are engaged in war," the official added. "The U.S. is not currently engaged in a war and does not have troops fighting in active war zones anywhere in the world."

Kamala Harris talks with Philadelphia anchor

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral with her response to a question about how she would bring down prices, in an interview with Philadelphia's 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff. (Screenshot/6 ABC Philadelphia)

Mark Montgomery, senior director for the Center on Cyber and Tech Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracy, told Fox News Digital that the U.S. has "quietly shut down designations of war zones over the past few years."

"I would ask: Is anyone getting combat-related hazardous duty pay?" Montgomery added. "The answer is yes," and noted Syria as an example.

The Pentagon did not comment on whether troops in countries such as Syria, Jordan or Iraq or on other bases around the Middle East have received hazardous duty pay over the past 10 months as Iran has backed proxies including the Houthis and Hezbollah. 

Middle East conflicts

A transfer case is unloaded during the dignified transfer ceremony of the remains of three U.S. service members killed in the drone attack on the U.S. military outpost in Jordan, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on February 2, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Hazardous Duty Pay is distributed at a monthly rate of $225 and is payable to a member who is subjected to hostile fire, explosion of hostile mines or other hostile action while performing duty in a hostile fire area, exposed to a hostile fire event or killed, injured or wounded by hostile fire or explosion, according to Military.com.

Military members serving in Lebanon have been eligible for hazardous duty pay since 1983, while those in Syria have been eligible since 2003 and 2014 for land and air combat, respectively. Iraq has remained an eligible region since 1990. 

Robert Greenway, former senior director for the National Security Council (NSC) during the Trump administration, noted that the U.S. has "continuously" deployed troops to combat zones since the 1991 Gulf War.

"The assertion is especially egregious, as she is the current VP and should know that we recently conducted a raid in Syria killing a senior ISIS commander, several U.S. troops had to be medically evacuated after another raid against ISIS in Syria," Greenway told Fox News Digital. "Several servicemembers were wounded in Iraq when Al Asad Airbase was attacked by Iranian sponsored terrorists less than a month ago, and our ships are under near-daily attack in the Red Sea."

Iraq Middle East

This picture taken on January 4, 2024, shows a view of the headquarters of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) paramilitaries in Baghdad, which was targeted on the same day by a U.S. strike.  (Ahmad al--Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)

"A current VP unaware of our military operations in combat overseas is a dereliction of duty," Greenway added. 

The U.S. has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq alone, although Iraqi officials this week revealed that they have worked out a tentative plan for the U.S. to withdraw most of its troops by 2025 and leave a residual force, The Washington Post reported

"The first phase will begin this year and continue until 2025, while the second phase will conclude in 2026," Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi said during an appearance on television. 

