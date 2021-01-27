Mike Pompeo joins Hudson Institute in Washington DC

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is joining the Hudson Institute -- a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C. -- as his first major move since leaving the Trump administration last week.

Pompeo will join the think tank as a distinguished fellow.

POMPEO: CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY LOOKING FOR A 'SOFT UNDERBELLY' IN BIDEN'S ADMINISTRATION

"I am pleased to be joining Hudson Institute and look forward to contributing to its mission of promoting American leadership and global engagement," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo, who served as CIA director before becoming secretary of state, is being closely watched for any moves toward a potential 2024 presidential run. Last week, he tweeted "1,384 days" -- a countdown to the 2024 election.

In a release, the Hudson Institute noted his work as America’s top diplomat on promoting religious freedom and human rights, while pushing back against China, North Korea, Russia and Iran.

CHINA SANCTIONS POMPEO, NAVARRO, OTHER TOP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS

"From his leadership in promoting peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors to confronting strategic threats to the United States, Secretary Pompeo has been among the most consequential secretaries of State," said John Walters, president and CEO of Hudson Institute. "It is an honor to have this outstanding public servant join Hudson Institute."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pompeo was one of a number of Trump administration officials who was sanctioned by Beijing last week on the final day of the administration.

The Senate confirmed Pompeo's successor, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday.