Lee responds to Feinstein on armed Trump supporters: 'Only violence that I'm aware of' was from Antifa

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, pointed out violence by Antifa when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., implied that President Trump's tweets incite violence and seemed to advocate for more censorship of the president on social media during a hearing with big tech CEOs.

"On Nov. 7, President Trump tweeted this: 'I won this election by a lot,'" Feinstein said at Tuesday's Senate hearing. "The warning label that Twitter has applied to the tweet 'Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted' ... Does that label do enough to prevent the tweet's harms?"

BIDEN DENOUNCES 'ALL ACTS OF VIOLENCE' AFTER ATTACKS ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS AT MAGA RALLY; PELOSI SILENT

Feinstein brought up Philadelphia police taking two armed men into custody near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballots were still being counted, on Nov. 5. Philadelphia police said the men, who were armed with guns, had allegedly driven into the city in a Hummer with Virginia license plates.

"I'm really struck by it, that people armed with assault weapons as a product of a tweet could rally outside an election office," Feinstein said. "It's really a serious issue that needs to be considered, and there need to be once you signal that ... it has to be in some way abated or some way pointed out or restructured on the Internet itself."

Lee responded to her comments when it was his time to speak.

"I'd like to note that as far as the president's election and how they turned out inciting violence, I'd like to point out that the only violence I'm aware of has occurred in connection with Antifa, Antifa's response to pro-Trump peaceful rally attenders," Lee said.

TRUMP BLASTS 'ANTIFA SCUM,' MEDIA AFTER VIOLENCE MARS MAGA MARCHES IN DC

Conservatives have called for more media attention on the attacks on President Trump's supporters at the so-called Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Several thousand Trump supporters took part in the march, which attracted numerous counter-protesters. After night fell, the relatively peaceful demonstrations in Washington turned from tense to violent.

Multiple confrontations appeared later in the day as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, where several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered.

10 ARRESTS ASSOCIATED WITH 'MILLION MAGA MARCH': DC POLICE

In a pattern that kept repeating itself, Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, amid cheers.

The Daily Caller's Matt Miller posted video of a "melee" involving the far-right Proud Boys and Antifa on Saturday.

