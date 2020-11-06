Philly police thwart potential threat to Pennsylvania Convention Center: report

Police in Philadelphia have reportedly thwarted a potential plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballots are still being counted in the too-close-to-call 2020 presidential election.

News cameras from Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV were at the scene when police took a man into custody nearby.

The station reported that police at the scene said they’d received a tip about an armed group that drove to the city from Virginia in a Hummer as part of an alleged plot to attack the convention center. It is under investigation.

TRUMP'S PENNSYLVANIA LEAD DWINDLES AS LEGAL FIGHT HEATS UP OVER PHILADELPHIA POLL WATCHERS

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment.

The ongoing ballot count in Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia in particular, has eroded President Trump’s lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the state.

On Wednesday, Trump was leading Biden by hundreds of thousands of votes in Pennsylvania. Just before midnight Thursday, the president’s lead shrank to around 24,000.

The election could hinge on the outcome there, with 20 Electoral College votes at stake.

The Trump campaign had filed at least five lawsuits in Pennsylvania as of Thursday in connection with disputed ballots and deadlines. And during a news conference Thursday afternoon, he questioned the validity of the remaining uncounted ballots in several cities in particular, including Philadelphia.

Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland, a Trump appointee, called the statements from the president’s appearance “harmful to our democracy.”

“I think the processing we are seeing is normal,” he said. “The reason some of this is taking a while is the security measures that are in place to prevent fraud and protect the integrity of the vote.”