Mike Johnson replaces powerful Intelligence Committee chairman after Russian nuclear threat warning

Johnson was unhappy with Turner after a seemingly unexpected warning he issued about Russian space nuclear tech

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Speaker Mike Johnson is replacing Rep. Mike Turner as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after a debacle that started with a warning about Russian space nuclear technology last year, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Johnson was unhappy with Turner after a seemingly unexpected warning he issued about the need to declassify information about Russian anti-satellite technology.

A hawk by nature, Turner sometimes went up against the Trumpist wing of his Republican Party on matters like his support for Ukraine aid and Section 702 of FISA. 

Rep. Mike Turner

 Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, R-Ohio, during press conference of members of US Congress delegation on July 1, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)


This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

