Mike Johnson replaces powerful Intelligence Committee chairman after Russian nuclear threat warning

Speaker Mike Johnson is replacing Rep. Mike Turner as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after a debacle that started with a warning about Russian space nuclear technology last year, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Johnson was unhappy with Turner after a seemingly unexpected warning he issued about the need to declassify information about Russian anti-satellite technology.

A hawk by nature, Turner sometimes went up against the Trumpist wing of his Republican Party on matters like his support for Ukraine aid and Section 702 of FISA.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.