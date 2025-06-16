Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Mike Johnson calls off Israel trip amid Iran conflict

Speaker Mike Johnson was slated to address the Israeli Knesset on June 22

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Iran miscalculated the resolve of the Israeli people, Brig. Gen. John Teichert (ret) Video

Iran miscalculated the resolve of the Israeli people, Brig. Gen. John Teichert (ret)

Brig. Gen. John Teichert (ret) unpacks the U.S. response to the Israel-Iran conflict on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is calling off his planned trip to Jerusalem this coming weekend in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset," Johnson said in a statement.

"We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: WHY THE SENATE IS UNLIKELY TO DEBATE THE ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' UNTIL NEXT WEEK 

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson is postponing a trip to Israel but said he stands behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's moves. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Johnson had planned to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament, this coming Sunday.

It's a sign of the worsening situation in the Middle East after Israel, which said Iran was dangerously close to a nuclear weapon, launched preemptive strikes in Tehran that hit nuclear enrichment sites and killed top military officials.

Johnson, like most Republicans, backed Israel's moves.

Israel Iran Strikes

Israel's air defense targets Iranian missiles in the sky of Tel Aviv in Israel, on Jun. 16, 2025. (MATAN GOLAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"Israel and the United States have been united, including in our shared insistence that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. President Trump and his administration have worked tirelessly to ensure that outcome," the speaker said in a statement on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Iran has refused to agree and even declared yesterday its intent to build a new enrichment facility. Israel decided it needed to take action to defend itself. They were clearly within their right to do so."

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' CRACKS DOWN ON BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN 'SCHEME,' TOP REPUBLICAN SAYS

An apartment building that was damaged following bombings across Tehran, Iran carried out by Israel.

Residents watch a damaged apartment in Tehran, Iran, early Friday, Jun. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel's military said Monday that it has established "aerial superiority" over Iran's forces as the conflict continues into another day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that Israel and Iran "should make a deal, and will make a deal." 

"[W]e will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," Trump wrote.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics