Mike Johnson calls off Israel trip amid Iran conflict

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is calling off his planned trip to Jerusalem this coming weekend in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset," Johnson said in a statement.

"We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: WHY THE SENATE IS UNLIKELY TO DEBATE THE ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' UNTIL NEXT WEEK

Johnson had planned to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament, this coming Sunday.

It's a sign of the worsening situation in the Middle East after Israel, which said Iran was dangerously close to a nuclear weapon, launched preemptive strikes in Tehran that hit nuclear enrichment sites and killed top military officials.

Johnson, like most Republicans, backed Israel's moves.

"Israel and the United States have been united, including in our shared insistence that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. President Trump and his administration have worked tirelessly to ensure that outcome," the speaker said in a statement on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Iran has refused to agree and even declared yesterday its intent to build a new enrichment facility. Israel decided it needed to take action to defend itself. They were clearly within their right to do so."

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' CRACKS DOWN ON BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN 'SCHEME,' TOP REPUBLICAN SAYS

Israel's military said Monday that it has established "aerial superiority" over Iran's forces as the conflict continues into another day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that Israel and Iran "should make a deal, and will make a deal."

"[W]e will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," Trump wrote.