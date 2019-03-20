Mike Gravel ponders presidential run as Twitter fans help him try to go viral

Democratic former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska, 88, is considering a run for president — and some fans say they're doing what they can to boost his Twitter cred.

On Tuesday night, tweets appeared in his name referencing the 2020 race and his call to push the Democrats further to the left.

First was the tweet: “#Gravel2020.”

Then the next: “I am considering running in the 2020 Democratic primary,” the announcement read. “The goal will not be to win, but to bring a critique of American imperialism to the Democratic debate stage. The website (mikegravel.org) is under construction. Official announcement will be in the coming days.”

Later, in a bid to go viral, “Folks, let's try to get this baby trending #GRAVEL2020 #GRAVEL2020 #GRAVEL2020”

Gravel has not run for president since 2008, and he hasn’t been a senator since 1981.

Henry Williams, who helped take over the account, told Fox News via email: “The account is real, the senator supports it, it is run by young staffers including myself (I am a student at Columbia University), and we are hugely proud of the massive rise in following it has received in the past 24 hours.”

The 18-year-old who is studying physics, computer science and philosophy, but undecided on a major, said the Twitter account grew from around 3,000 followers to almost 21,000 followers within 24 hours with no promoted posts at all.

The kids liked his message from the past, albeit in the margins, and felt it was time to push him to the center.

Williams added: “I did this because I'm disturbed with our politics and think that the Democratic Party needs a voice on the left shifting the dialogue around democracy, justice, and American interventionism. Gravel is a brilliant man with strong convictions who has spent decades crusading for a just society, a truly democratic system, and an end to endless wars.”

They feel his foreign policy views truly challenge the American plutocracy.

The pinned tweet reads: “This is a campaign to remake the Democratic Party, expand the Overton Window, and push other candidates leftward. And for that, we need your donations to qualify for the debates. Not right now, but SOON. So please follow + please get everyone you know to follow. #GravelGang”

Williams said: “After contacting him and getting to know him, he got behind an exploratory committee and gave us the reins to use his social media presence to present his positions and convictions in a way the Internet would respond to. I’m hopeful that his candidacy can push the conversation in the Democratic Party to the left and force other candidates to face harsh criticism for their records and positions.”

An exploratory committee, as Politico reported, already has been formed — a statement of organization was filed to the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Williams told Rolling Stone that he and the other creators are planning on taking a trip to California to meet with Gravel.

In the meanwhile, Gravel will tweet through his young fans to his thousands of followers.