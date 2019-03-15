Cory Booker confirms he's dating Rosario Dawson: 'I'm very happy about it'

LEBANON, N.H. – Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker confirmed on Friday that he’s dating actress Rosario Dawson.

“I am dating Rosario Dawson and I’m very happy about it,” the New Jersey Democrat told reporters following a campaign stop in New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary along the road to the White House.

DAWSON CONFESSES TO ROMANCE WITH BOOKER

“She’s a wonderful actor,” Booker highlighted.

The 39-year old actress broke the news on Thursday, saying “yes, very much so,” when asked by TMZ at Washington’s Reagan-National airport if she was involved with Booker, who turns 50 next month. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. Very busy.”

Rosario highlighted that “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

The actress, producer, singer and comic book writer first rose to fame with roles in movies such as 1998’s “He Got Game,” 2002’s “Men in Black II,” and 2005’s “Rent.”

She’s also a political activist, backing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. She joined the independent senator from Vermont on the campaign trail. She endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in the general election, after Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

BOOKER SLAMS TRUMP OVER BORDER EMERGENCY

Rosario also co-founded Voto Latino, a nonpartisan group that encourages young Latinos to register to vote and to become more politically involved.

Booker last month acknowledged on the popular radio program “The Breakfast Club” that he was “dating someone that’s really special.”

But he didn’t name the person he was dating.

If Booker wins the White House, he would become just the third bachelor in the nation’s history to serve as president.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.