Mike Bloomberg reiterates support for Andrew Cuomo as NYC mayoral race heats up in final stretch

Former mayor reaffirms endorsement as early voting begins in tight race against Mamdani

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo discusses his vision for NYC, tax plan and the overall state of his race against Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reaffirmed his support for Andrew Cuomo on social media Wednesday, saying the former New York governor’s experience and toughness make him the best choice to lead New York City as voters begin casting early ballots.

Bloomberg said on X, "Four months ago I endorsed @AndrewCuomo because I thought his management experience and government know-how made him the best choice for New Yorkers. I still do. And today, with early voting underway, I wanted to reiterate my support for Andrew Cuomo.

"Being Mayor of New York City is the second toughest job in America, and the next mayor will face immense challenges.

"Andrew Cuomo has the experience and toughness to stand up for New Yorkers and get things done. I hope you will join me in supporting him."

NEW POLL REVEALS MAMDANI STILL HOLDS COMMANDING DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER RIVALS IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

Mike Bloomberg wears voting sticker in endorsement for Cuomo

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg doubled down on his support for Andrew Cuomo to lead the city. (Mike Bloomberg via X)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cuomo's campaign for comment on the matter.

Bloomberg, who served three terms as mayor, first endorsed Cuomo two weeks before New York City’s June 24 primary, just four days before early voting began.

At the time, Bloomberg said he cares "deeply about the future of our city, and since leaving office, it has been difficult to watch its struggles, especially since the pandemic. In sizing up the field in the race for mayor, there is one candidate whose management experience and government know-how stand above the others: Andrew Cuomo."

With just over a week until Election Day, state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani holds a double-digit, 10-point lead in the race for mayor of New York City, though Cuomo is narrowing the gap, according to the latest public polling.

NEW POLL REVEALS MAMDANI'S LEAD IS SHRINKING AS CUOMO GAINS GROUND IN NYC SHOWDOWN

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani accepts an endorsement from the United Bodegas of America in the Bronx, New York City, Wednesday.  (Fox News Digital/Deirdre Heavey)

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist state lawmaker from Queens, shocked the political world in June by defeating Cuomo and nine other candidates to win the Democratic nomination. He now holds 43% support among likely voters, according to a survey released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid multiple scandals and is running as an independent after losing the primary, had 33% support in the poll.

The survey was conducted Thursday through Monday, after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams endorsed Cuomo in a bid to defeat Mamdani. Adams, who had been seeking re-election as an independent, dropped out late last month, though his name remains on the ballot.

FINAL STRETCH: MAMDANI'S LARGE LEAD SHRINKING AS CUOMO GAINS GROUND IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

andrew cuomo at nyc debate

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the independent candidate, speaks during a mayoral debate Oct. 16, in New York City. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, Pool)

Guardian Angels co-founder Curtis Sliwa, running again as the Republican nominee, had 14% support in the poll. The poll also showed 6% of likely voters are undecided and 3% refused to respond.

Mamdani’s 10-point advantage over Cuomo is down from his 13-point lead in Quinnipiac's previous poll, which was conducted at the beginning of October.

Cuomo sharpened his attacks on Mamdani in the final stretch, warning that "mayhem" would follow a Mamdani victory.

Meanwhile, Sliwa, a longtime fixture in New York City politics, has faced mounting pressure to drop out, clearing the way for a one-on-one race between Cuomo and Mamdani.

Among those urging Sliwa to end his bid is billionaire businessman and conservative radio host John Catsimatidis, a top New York City Republican and ally of President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, Andrew Mark Miller and Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.

