Migrants continue to stream into Boston airport as more than 100 sleep on the floor

More than 100 migrants are sleeping on the floors of Boston's Logan International Airport as more continue to stream in and use the facility as a shelter.

A police source confirmed to Fox News that the hundreds of people pictured lining the floors of Boston's main air hub with makeshift beds and air mattresses are migrants that have been using the facility as a shelter.

The number of migrants being housed at the airport has increased in recent weeks, according to a report from the New York Post, increasing from only a few dozen who were at the facility a few months ago.

"We continue to see migrants at the airport. They come to Logan a number of ways. They also arrive at Logan at all hours," a representative from MassPort said of the situation, according to the report.

Compounding the issue is a lack of staff and resources at surrounding facilities, the representative said, causing migrants to be bussed to state welcome centers during the day, only to be transported back to the airport at night.

Migrants staying at the airport have been living in poor conditions, the report notes, sleeping on hard and cold floors, facing up at lights that are always on, and being constantly awakened by airport announcements.

The migrants have been forced to stay at the airport after state shelters reached their maximum capacity of 7,500 families in November, with those at the airport sitting on a wait list for shelter room to open.

While Massachusetts does not have any laws making the state a sanctuary jurisdiction, many local cities, including Boston, have some form of sanctuary laws on the books.

Nevertheless, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has attempted to address the lack of room in state shelters, announcing in May that a former prison south of Boston would be converted into a shelter that could host 400 homeless families, including 150 migrant families.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.