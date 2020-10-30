John James slams Michigan Senate opponent, says Dems 'freaking out' as Biden, Obama storm state

As Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are set to campaign in battleground state Michigan Friday, John James, the Republican challenger taking on incumbent Democrat Gary Peters in the 2020 race for Michigan's Senate seat, said he's not fazed.

"I'm not intimidated by terrorists, I'm certainly not going to be intimidated by a politician," James, a combat veteran, told "Fox & Friends," slamming his opponent Gary Peters, D-Mich., as a politician who shows up in an election year after 30 years in politics.

'If Gary Peters had spent as much time and money helping Black men as he's now trying to spend beating one in Michigan, I wouldn't have had to run," James said.

"I'm doing this to put service before self. Senator Peters is doing this to put self before service. He's an ineffective career politician who gets rich in Washington and doesn't show up for work. He hasn't shown up for Michigan and I will do the job," the Republican added.

The Real Clear Politics average has Peters leading James 50% to 42%, but James said Democrats are "freaking out" because the two are "in a virtual tie," adding, "You don't spend this much money against a challenger if you're that far ahead."

"To this day, after Democrats have spent $60 million against me, people in the state of Michigan still can't put a finger on a thing he's done for them ... two out of every three voters don't know him or don't like him, and so now he has to lie in order to beat me," James said.

When co-host Brian Kilmeade asked the candidate who he tries to emulate, James responded by sharing his faith and experience as an Army Ranger pilot who led soldiers in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom and as a business leader.

"I try to emulate Jesus. I am a sinful man, but I am saved by grace and I do my very best," James said. "For example, my nickel promise. Taking a nickel for every dollar that we raise to help feed the hungry, help clothe the naked, to help heal the sick, and take care of our veterans."

He added, "Senator Peters has failed on all accounts, and so I'm looking forward to being a good example and doing the best that I can."