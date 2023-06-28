Michigan lawmakers working quickly to pass bipartisan state budget before the beginning of July

Michigan lawmakers are working quickly ahead of a self-imposed July 1 deadline to pass a budget that's expected to be the state's highest-ever and focus on education, infrastructure and the environment.

It's the first opportunity Democrats have had to craft a budget that reflects their legislative priorities since they took full control of the state government this year for the first time in 40 years. Passing the budget will also act as a bipartisan test for Democrats, who need partial support from Senate Republicans for the budget to take effect in time for next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

"Getting the budget done is paramount. We don’t want people to look at Michigan the way that they sometimes look at Washington, D.C., as a dysfunctional place where they can’t get the fundamental stuff done," Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters earlier this month.

Conference committees met early Wednesday and spokespeople in both the House and Senate said they expect votes on the budget in the full chambers later in the day.

Senate Appropriations Chair Sarah Anthony, a Lansing Democrat, said Wednesday morning that lawmakers "are still reviewing drafts and making sure that everything that's been negotiated," is in the budget. Anthony said she is hopeful about passing the budget Wednesday.

Whitmer and both chambers of the Legislature have proposed budgets totaling roughly $80 billion after last year's budget totaled $76 billion, the state's highest ever. Lawmakers are working with an estimated surplus of $7.5 billion because of high tax revenues.

Whitmer's $79 billion proposed budget seeks to give record investments in schools and infrastructure. The second-term governor's budget proposes free breakfast and lunches for all students, universal pre-K and giving schools a 5% increase in funding per pupil, totaling $9,608 per student.

Educational performance in Michigan has fallen steadily over the past decade in areas such as reading and mathematics, according to findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the "nation's report card." The state ranks 43rd in fourth grade reading, according to the report.

After Whitmer's proposal, lawmakers in the House and Senate — where Democrats each hold a two-seat majority — are tasked with coming to an agreement on a final budget before sending it to the governor for approval.

In May, the Michigan House passed a $80 billion budget before the Senate approved its own $79.6 billion budget. Despite sharing similarities, each budget had its own set of proposals, such as a $350 million plan in the Senate to help pay off teachers’ debt.

Democrats have had the ability to pass top agenda items along partisan lines in their first months in power, such as red flag laws and a repeal of right to work. To pass the budget, Democrats will need bipartisan support — with six Republican votes in the Senate needed for it to take effect by October, barring an early adjournment.

Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt criticized Democrats for "steamrolling ahead with their slim majority" and having "no regard for bipartisan concerns" after approval of the Senate's budget in May.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Matt Hall said that chamber's Republicans have not been included in budget negotiations but look forward to hopefully seeing the budget for the first time today.