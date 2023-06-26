Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

2 killed, dozens injured in shooting at Michigan street party

MI police believe around 200 people were in the area at the time of the shooting

Associated Press
A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a large street party in Michigan that was promoted on social media.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday in Saginaw, about 102 miles northwest of Detroit, state police said.

Police initially said about 200 people were in the area of the party and that officers had been dispersing the crowd prior to the shooting, MLive.com reported.

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

Two people were killed, and dozens of others were injured following a shooting at a street party in Michigan. (Fox News)

Three people also were struck by cars and injured as people quickly fled from the gunshots, WNEM-TV reported. Investigators determined five different guns had been fired in the shooting.

No arrests were made.