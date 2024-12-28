Michelle Obama sparks backlash after posting 'Happy Holidays' video

Michelle Obama provoked a wave of online criticism Friday after she shared a New Year's message with her followers on Instagram.

The former first lady posted a video wishing her followers "Happy Holidays" and highlighting the work of the Obama Presidential Center as 2024 comes to a close. But critics noted with disapproval that her video begins on a sour note.

"Happy holidays, everyone. I know it's been a difficult few months for so many of us, and that folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain," Obama says in the video.

"But even during these tough times, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful," she adds, before mentioning programs operated by the Obama Foundation.

Hundreds of Instagram users commented on Obama's video within hours after it went live. While many thanked her for the message and showed support for the Obama Foundation, several supporters of President-elect Trump read into Obama's comments. Their takeaway was that she had Trump's victory in mind when she spoke about "a difficult few months," and they made their objections known.

"Michelle, America is excited about what’s to come: a new horizon and prosperity for the nation. 2025-2029! No anxiety here," one user replied.

"A difficult few years from the damage the Biden administration has caused!" wrote another commenter. "Things have never looked better since Trum won the election! The people have the power! Not even all those celebrities could change that!"

"We are certain it won't be worse than your husband's administration or the Biden administration," said a third. "That we are CERTAIN."

Obama's supporters, on the other hand, expressed gratitude for her video and shared heart emojis and other positive comments.

"Thank you for your message of hope," one user replied. "It is so much needed."

The Obamas were top surrogates for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign. Michelle Obama spoke at several rallies for Harris and delivered a speech in Pennsylvania three days before the election, alluding to Trump as a "skilled con man" who has poured gasoline "on other people's genuine pain and anger and fear."

"We don't always get it right, but here in America, we rise more than we fall," Obama said in Norristown, Penn., on Nov. 2.

In dark and difficult times, she said the country needs leaders who will "connect with people's pain and address the systemic issues at their root, not leaders who stoke our fears and focus our fury on one another."

But after the election, the Obamas released a joint statement that congratulated Trump on his victory while acknowledging, "this is obviously not the outcome we hoped for."

"In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won't always see eye-to-eye on everything," the Obamas said. "But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace – even to people with whom we deeply disagree."