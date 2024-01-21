'Sense of hopelessness': Michael McCaul sounds alarm on border patrol mental health crisis

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul sat down with Fox News Digital in McAllen, Texas, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border, to discuss the migrant crisis. He led a bipartisan congressional delegation to the border over the weekend.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.