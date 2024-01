Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Republicans "have to" push Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas' impeachment across the finish line soon as dangers flowing in from the U.S. southern border continue to affect communities across the nation.

"This one man is the architect of destruction down here. One man has caused all this chaos, deaths from fentanyl poisoning, danger to the country with terrorists coming in and 8 million encounters with no legal status. He is the architect. He has destroyed the fabric of this nation," McCaul told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

McCaul joined "Sunday Morning Futures" live from Pharr, Texas, where he weighed in on GOP efforts to impeach the embattled Mayorkas for his alleged mishandling of the border crisis.

"The founding fathers talked about breach of public trust was sufficient for impeachment, and we intend to go forward. Chairman Mark Green is doing a great job. We're working together. Articles of impeachment [on] January 31st, and we will impeach him after that."

House Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee unanimously voted to push their efforts forward last week after hearing emotional testimony from victims of the crisis.

Democrats, on the contrary, have branded the efforts as a "MAGA spectacle."

McCaul also answered Bartiromo's questions about funding the government after congressional Republicans agreed to a third continuing resolution to avert a shutdown.

Bartiromo said, Sunday, that the agreement extended "the Democrat agenda set by then [former] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer back in December 2022," accusing Republicans of "kick[ing] the can down the road" instead of fighting to tackle the border crisis.

"So why did you do it? Why did you kick the can down the road and continue funding this government? When you are up close and personal at the border, and you see the devastating impact," she asked.

McCaul replied, "I didn't kick any can down the road. I didn't want to take my football and go home and not play on the football field. You can't win the game if you're not on the field and the fact is, it would jeopardize our military readiness at a very dangerous time [and] our veterans. And you know what? I was with our border patrol all day yesterday for me to come home and tell them we're not going to give you your paychecks to do your job, and that's insulting.…"

"What we need is about a month to get this right. We want to get a border security package. We didn't have it in agreement, and that's unfortunate. The whole process should have been done a year ago, but we had to make a decision where we were," he continued.

McCaul further accused the Biden administration of stifling progress made on the border during former President Trump's time in office, including rescission of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

