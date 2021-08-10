Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Melissa DeRosa spotted boarding helicopter with Cuomo after his resignation

DeRosa resigned from her role as secretary to the governor on Sunday

By Gabrielle Fonrouge | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s "enabler-in-chief" Melissa DeRosa was spotted by his side Tuesday as he left his Manhattan office after announcing his resignation

DeRosa, who resigned from her role as secretary to the governor on Sunday, was spotted walking with Cuomo, his daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo and his office director Stephanie Benton as they prepared to board a helicopter out of the city. 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CUOMO ACCUSERS REACT TO GOVERNOR'S RESIGNATION

Dressed in a navy blue, polka dot dress, sunglasses and her signature Gucci bag, it’s the first time DeRosa has been seen publicly since saying she was stepping down from the state’s highest-ranking appointed position. 

The Cuomo loyalist, 38, didn’t note in her resignation statement when her last day was but the New York Times reported it’s timed with Cuomo’s own resignation and will take effect in 14 days. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeRosa has been facing public excoriation ever since Attorney General Letitia James revealed she played an active role in discrediting and dismissing the women who said they were sexually harassed by the governor.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM

She’s yet to address her role in the scandal or speak about her resignation.

More from Politics