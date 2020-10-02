First lady Melania Trump says she and POTUS 'feeling good' after testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump and Melania Trump are quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus, the first lady said in a Friday tweet.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," the first lady wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The president tweeted early Friday that he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 Friday and will "begin" their "recovery process immediately."

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he said.

White House sources told Fox News that the two are doing "fine" after the news broke.

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, released a statement Friday saying he and the White House medical team will "maintain a vigilant watch."

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

He added that he appreciates "the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions."

