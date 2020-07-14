Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump posts photo in face covering, promotes mask-wearing

'Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings'

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday posted a photo of herself on Twitter donning a white face mask, urging Americans to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to help to create a “healthier & safer” country this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing,” the first lady tweeted Tuesday. “The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall.”

The first lady’s tweet comes just days after President Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TRUMP WEARS FACE MASK AT VISIT TO WALTER REED

The president wore a mask while visiting the Walter Reed Military Hospital over the weekend.

“When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask,” the president said after months of refusing to wear one in public.

Most governors across the nation have mandated residents wear masks or face coverings at indoor retail stores, offices, grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and other places where social distancing is not possible.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.